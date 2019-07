PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's newest state representative has made history.Movita Johnson-Harrell (D-Philadelphia), the first Muslim woman elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, was sworn in locally Thursday, with her hand on the family Quran, and her friends and family nearby.Other political leaders including former congressman Bob Brady and City Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell were on hand to wish her luck.Johnson-Harrell represents the 190th district.