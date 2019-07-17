Politics

Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens dead at 99

Retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens talks about his views and career during a forum at the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston, Monday, May 20, 2013. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

CHICAGO -- Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens has died at age 99, ABC News confirmed Tuesday.

No further details about his death have been released.

Stevens was born in Chicago on April 20, 1920. He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Chicago and his law degree from Northwestern University School of Law.

After working as counsel in the U.S. House of Representatives and for the U.S. Attorney General, he served as a judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit from 1970 to 1975. He was also the Second Vice President of the Chicago Bar Association for 1970.

He was nominated to the Supreme Court by President Gerald Ford in 1975 and began serving on December 19, 1975. He retired from the court on June 20, 2010.

Stevens was married to the late Maryan Mulholland and had four children: John Joseph, Kathryn, Elizabeth Jane and Susan Roberta.
