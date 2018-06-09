POLITICS

Inside Story 'Deep Dive': City Council President Darrell Clarke on not running for mayor

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Matt O'Donnell interviews Philadelphia City Council President Darrell Clarke in his latest Travel Mug Podcast.

Matt asks Council President Clarke what stopped him from running for mayor in 2015 (he is very candid about this), if the Democrats need to 'break the glass' when it comes to the 2020 presidential election (he says they do), why he doesn't like the term "millennial," and if the city is too hyper-focused on attracting Amazon's second headquarters.


The Inside Story 'Deep Dive' takes a newsmaker from the program and goes deeper into the conversation. We spoke to Council President Clarke in our "green room" at the 6abc studios ahead of the Inside Story broadcast.

Watch Matt's main interview with Clarke on Inside Story, which airs Sunday, June 10 at 11:30 a.m. on 6abc.

The Travel Mug Podcast features several interesting local newsmakers who engage with Matt in candid conversations.

Hear from the "local Dirty Harry," the world's best Van Halen cover band (they're from Philadelphia), a local Black Lives Matter activist and the "Movie Matriarch of the Delaware Valley."

Take the Travel Mug with you!



-----
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
