Melania Trump's plane lands in Philly after reports of smoke

The Action Cam was there as First Lady Melania Trump arrived in Philadelphia on October 17, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
First lady Melania Trump's plane has landed in Philadelphia after being forced to return to a Washington area military base on Wednesday because of smoke in the cabin.

Her spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said "everyone is fine and everyone is safe" after the plane returned to Joint Base Andrews.

Mrs. Trump is scheduled to visit a Philadelphia hospital and meet with families of children affected by exposure to opioids while in the womb.

Melania Trump's plane forced to return. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on October 17, 2018.



According to TV reporters traveling with the first lady, the flight was in the air about 10 minutes when smoke filled the cabin, and then Secret Service agents rushed to the front of the plane.

It was not immediately clear what caused the problem.

The event was planned for Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar was to join the first lady. The hospital has provided care to mothers with opioid use disorder and their newborn children for more than 45 years.

Mrs. Trump was to tour a neonatal intensive care nursery and speak at an HHS conference on a new system that tracks infants suffering from opiate withdrawal.

The first lady's intended visit was to be one of stops as she promotes her "Be Best" campaign, which focuses on issues affecting children, including the importance of healthy pregnancies.

Raw video from first lady Melania Trump's plane after it was forced to return to Joint Base Andrews on its way to Philadelphia on October 17, 2018.


