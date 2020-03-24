New Jersey freezes nearly $1B in state spending because of COVID-19

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6042368" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy gives updates as to COVID-19 pandemic, March 23

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey is preparing for a huge drop in tax revenue from the hit to the economy from coronavirus, and Gov. Phil Murphy is putting nearly $1 billion in reserve to get ready, the state treasurer announced.Treasurer Elizabeth Muoio said in a statement issued late Monday night that $900 billion in appropriations are being placed into reserve."The State expects precipitous declines in revenues in Fiscal Year 2020 and Fiscal Year 2021," she said.It's unclear exactly what the frozen funds will mean for residents. The list of frozen spending includes money for homestead property tax rebates, as well funds for the Motor Vehicle Commission and aid programs to towns and cities.The news comes as the state weathers the closure of nonessential businesses amid the COVID-19 outbreak, and with a June 30 budget deadline on the horizon.State health officials say there are nearly 3,000 positive cases of the virus, including 27 deaths.For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.State health officials have recommended calling your health care provider if you have symptoms, including fever and shortness of breath. Officials also point people to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, which recommends people stay home except to get medical care.Here are the latest coronavirus developments in New Jersey:INMATES RELEASEDRabner's order freeing inmates came after the state public defender's office petitioned the state supreme court, arguing that keeping prisoners detained posed a public health threat. Officials in Hudson County said Sunday that two inmates had tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting a modified lockdown of the facility housing them.The Supreme Court order allows inmates serving sentences of less than a year in county jails on municipal court convictions or as part of probationary sentences to be released this week. They will resume their sentences when the health crisis concludes, state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said.Prosecutors can file objections to the release of specific inmates, and those who are released will have to abide by any restrictions as part of their probation. The order doesn't apply to inmates serving in state prison on more serious crimes."I take no pleasure in temporarily releasing or suspending county jail sentences, but this is the most significant public health crisis we've faced in our state's history, and it's forcing us to take actions that we wouldn't consider during normal times" Grewal said.Inmates who have already tested positive for COVID-19 won't be released until a plan for isolation or mandatory self-quarantine is approved.-----CALL FOR PPE GEARMurphy put out a call for personal protective equipment (PPE).If you have those supplies, including masks and gloves, and would like to donate, email ppedonations@njsp.org.-----MORE TESTING, MORE CASESMore drive-through testing facilities opened Monday in New Jersey, as Gov. Phil Murphy announced more than 900 additional cases in the state, bringing the total number to nearly 3,000. Seven more people have died, Murphy said, raising the total in the state to 27.Five of the victims were men and two were women, Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said, and ranged in age from 57 to 91. Two had preexisting health conditions.The state's first drive-through center opened Friday at Bergen Community College in Paramus and has reached capacity quickly on each day since. New drive-through testing centers opened Monday at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus and at Kean University in Union.On its first day Monday, the Holmdel also had to stop accepting visitors soon after opening.The Hudson location is performing tests by appointment only for people who are exhibiting symptoms, by calling 201-388-1097.-----STAY AT HOME ORDEROn Saturday, Murphy ordered residents to stay home, banned all gatherings and told nonessential retail businesses to close by 9 p.m. to slow the spread of the coronavirus.-Grocery stores, farmer's markets and farms that sell directly to customers, and other food stores, including retailers that offer a varied assortment of foods comparable to what exists at a grocery store-Pharmacies and medical marijuana dispensaries-Medical supply stores-Gas stations-Convenience stores-Ancillary stores within healthcare facilities-Hardware and home improvement stores-Banks and other financial institutions-Laundromats and dry-cleaning services-Stores that principally sell supplies for children under five years-Pet stores-Liquor stores-Car dealerships, but only for auto maintenance and repair, and auto mechanics-Printing and office supply shops-Mail and delivery storesFLORIDA-TRAVEL QUARANTINEAnyone from New York City and the New Jersey area who goes to Florida will be expected to self-quarantine for two weeks under an executive order from Gov. Ron DeSantis.DeSantis said on Monday that there are more than 100 flights arriving in Florida each day from New York City and its environs, and he believes that there's at least one person on every flight who has the new coronavirus.He said arriving passengers will be screened and told they must self-quarantine and not stay with family or friends.He did not say specifically how the self-quarantine would be enforced, but Florida law says it is a second-degree misdemeanor to violate a quarantine order that could result in a 60-day jail sentence."It is actually a criminal offense if you violate the quarantine orders, so people can be held accountable here in the State of Florida if they buck the law," DeSantis said.