New Jersey governor to undergo surgery for tumor on kidney

Friends – I’ve got a tumor on my left kidney and will undergo a partial nephrectomy in early March to remove it. The prognosis is very good and I’m profoundly grateful to my doctors for detecting the tumor early. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) February 23, 2020

Over 50,000 New Jerseyans will hear the words “you have cancer” this year, so I’m far from alone here. It’s a situation that far too many families find themselves in. That’s why we’re fighting for them each and every day. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) February 23, 2020

Health care is a right, not a privilege for a select few, and skyrocketing medical costs are a national emergency. If there’s anything my diagnosis reminds me of, it’s that preventative services are lifesaving and we need to continue fighting for affordable health care for all. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) February 23, 2020

