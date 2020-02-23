New Jersey governor to undergo surgery for tumor on kidney

The governor made the announcement on Saturday night.
"Friends - I've got a tumor on my left kidney. The prognosis is very good and I'm profoundly grateful to my doctors for detecting the tumor early," Murphy said in a tweet.
"Over 50,000 New Jerseyans will hear the words "you have cancer" this year, so I'm far from alone here. It's a situation that far too many families find themselves in. That's why we're fighting for them each and every day," Murphy added.
The governor will "undergo a partial nephrectomy in early March" to have the tumor removed.
Health care is a right, not a privilege for a select few, and skyrocketing medical costs are a national emergency. If there’s anything my diagnosis reminds me of, it’s that preventative services are lifesaving and we need to continue fighting for affordable health care for all.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) February 23, 2020