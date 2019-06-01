Politics

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez bartends in Queens to push for higher minimum wage

By Eyewitness News
JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens -- Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York returned to her roots to push for a higher federal minimum wage.

She went from bartending in the Bronx to a stunning victory that made her the youngest woman to win a congressional seat.

Friday afternoon, Ocasio-Cortez mixed drinks at a bar in Jackson Heights, Queens.

It was part of her effort to push for a law to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.

She also supports a bill in New York that would mandate tipped workers must be paid at least a minimum wage.

She mixed margaritas for a crowd of invited guests, supporters and some workers who depend on tips.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york citybarpoliticsminimum wage
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows emergency landing on Ocean City beach
Police: Small plane, pilot's body, recovered from ocean
Virginia Beach shooting: 12 killed in shooting at municipal center
Man injured in house fire in Tioga-Nicetown
Virginia Beach shooting: City identifies 12 people killed
Warm weather draws people outside in Philly
Dover pedestrian struck by 90-year-old at Pride Festival
Show More
Man arrested after barricade situation in Jenkintown, Pa.
Woman found dead in Philadelphia trash can identified
Police: Man killed brother at Atlantic City casino hotel
Baffling break-in: Was Wi-Fi to home security system jammed?
Teen girl hit by car moments after leaving prom
More TOP STORIES News