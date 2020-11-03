2020 presidential election

Pennsylvania election: Philadelphia begins the task of counting mail-in ballots

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The days-long process to count the record number of more than 400,000 mail-in and absentee ballots in Philadelphia is underway.

Election officials said the city plans to post the results of what they've tabulated after polls close at 8 p.m.

They will then provide updated totals four times Wednesday and at least twice a day the rest of the week until every vote is counted.

ELECTION COVERAGE: LIVE updates and resources for Election Day 2020 in Pa., N.J. and Del.

There's a lot riding on the outcome in Pennsylvania where President Donald Trump beat out Hillary Clinton four years ago by just 44,000 votes.

Elections officials said they're working tirelessly to be sure mail-in and absentee ballots are counted accurately, despite hesitation from some voters.

"I'm old school and all this new stuff, like voting through the mail, I wasn't too sure about that," said voter Susan Skerrett.

WATCH: People in Philadelphia region line up at the polls as Election Day arrives
EMBED More News Videos

Despite the record number of mail-in ballots, there were plenty of people who chose to vote in-person this Election Day.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsphiladelphiavote 20202020 presidential electionpoliticselection
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
US Senate, House races could sway power of Republicans, Democrats
AZ 2020 live presidential election results
Georgia 2020 live presidential election results
Ohio 2020 live presidential election results
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE updates and resources for Election Day 2020
Federal judge orders postal inspectors to several states, including Pa.
How does ABC News make its Election Night projections?
Election Day Poll: What issues mattered most to local voters in 2020
With post-election lawsuits looming, a final push for votes in Pa.
Trump, Biden make final stops in presidential race; Election Day arrives
NJ ballot question: Should the state legalize marijuana?
Show More
Pa. voters go to polls on Election Day in Trump, Biden presidential race
From the 2020 election, some new political terms
AccuWeather: Cool, Not As Windy For Voters; Warm-Up Coming
The election result may be delayed. That's OK.
Some lines, but few issues for voters in Delaware Co.
More TOP STORIES News