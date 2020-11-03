Pennsylvania election: Philadelphia begins the task of counting mail-in ballots

Election officials said the city plans to post the results of what they've tabulated after polls close at 8 p.m.
They will then provide updated totals four times Wednesday and at least twice a day the rest of the week until every vote is counted.
There's a lot riding on the outcome in Pennsylvania where President Donald Trump beat out Hillary Clinton four years ago by just 44,000 votes.
Elections officials said they're working tirelessly to be sure mail-in and absentee ballots are counted accurately, despite hesitation from some voters.
"I'm old school and all this new stuff, like voting through the mail, I wasn't too sure about that," said voter Susan Skerrett.
