PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia City Council is considering bringing e-scooters to the city.
Representatives from the company "Bird Rides," the University of Pennsylvania, and the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia urged the council to welcome the new scooters Wednesday during a hearing.
The e-scooters have been the source of numerous safety concerns across the country.
Those in support of the scooters say they could help reduce the number of vehicles on city streets.
