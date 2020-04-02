Philadelphia expands food access and votes on emergency funding as COVID-19 cases surpass 2,000

The city reports at least 8,742 negative COVID-19 test results as of 11 a.m. Thursday
The overall risk of community transmission within the City of Philadelphia is listed as 'high risk."
Officials said as of Wednesday, there were 15 deaths across the city due to the novel coronavirus.
EMERGENCY FUNDING
Philadelphia City Council held a remote meeting on Thursday where it passed an emergency $85 million appropriation to help the city contain and mitigate the coronavirus outbreak.
The emergency appropriation measure, Bill 200258, was the only bill considered by on Thursday. Council says the money will fund a variety of operations and initiatives.
Back on March 13, the city issued a Declaration of Emergency relating to COVID-19 in Philadelphia. On March 16, Mayor Kenney ordered a halt to all nonessential city government operations and ordered City Hall closed to the public. These orders remain in effect as the outbreak continues to spread citywide.
City Council is exploring holding subsequent meetings and hearings remotely during the pandemic, particularly as they pertain to the city's proposed 2020-21 budget.
Council said further information about subsequent meetings will be released as soon as it becomes available.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION
The city also announced additional food distribution sites will open on Thursday, bringing the total number of city-supported food sites to 40.
On Monday, which was the first distribution day, staff and volunteers packed more than 4,600 boxes of food for families in need.
As for Thursday's distribution, staff and volunteers nearly quadrupled that number, packing 16,000 boxes.
"We are tracking these sites to determine any changes and supports that are needed, and in addition to these 40 sites, we continue to support and work with local pantries," according to Deputy Mayor Cynthia Figueroa.
The boxes of food will be distributed from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Thursdays.
Each household receives one box.