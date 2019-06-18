deportation

President Trump threatens mass deportation to begin next week

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump is threatening to remove millions of people in the country illegally.

In a late-night tweet Monday, Trump says U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will begin the removal process next week.

He tells his Twitter followers, "They will be removed as fast as they come in."

An administration official says the effort will focus on people who have been issued final deportation orders by federal judges but remain at large in the country.

Trump has threatened a series of increasingly drastic actions as he tries to stem the flow of Central American migrants crossing the southern border, which has risen dramatically on his watch.

Immigration is expected to be a central issue of Trump's 2020 reelection campaign, which officially launches Tuesday.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politics2020 presidential electionu.s. & worlddeportationpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
DEPORTATION
Dozens gather for deportation rally in South Philly
Exchange student accused of Delco school threat to be deported
Students create board game focused on deportation
Bonner-Prendie exchange student pleads guilty to federal charge
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Study: Flesh-eating bacteria on the rise in Delaware Bay
NJ man is 8th tourist to die on vacation in Dominican Republic
16-year-old crashes stolen car in North Philly causing multiple injuries
Montco man accused of sexually assaulting 4 girls
'Is that red?' Color blind high school grad sees through glasses
AccuWeather: Still Humid, More Spotty Downpours Today
A call of peace 24 hrs. after deadly shooting at graduation party
Show More
Fmr. Phila. elementary principal due in court on hit-and-run charges
Man accused of killing retired Villanova professor gets life sentence
Free naloxone at select N.J. pharmacies Tuesday
Mother, sons escape Delco burning home across from fire station
'Antique Roadshow' taping at Winterthur Museum
More TOP STORIES News