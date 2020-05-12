Politics

President Trump to visit Lehigh Valley medical equipment distributor

President Donald Trump listens during a briefing about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, May 11, 2020, in Washington. In the foreground, testing machines. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- President Donald Trump will visit the Lehigh Valley on Thursday.

Trump will tour medical equipment distributor Owens and Minor Inc. in Upper Macungie Township, a White House official told WMFZ-TV.

The 137-year-old medical equipment distributor, headquartered in Virginia, has sent millions of N95 masks, surgical gowns, and gloves to hospitals and surgery centers across the country to respond to COVID-19, the official said.

According to the official, the president is expected to discuss COVID-19 testing and what he is doing to replenish and bolster the Strategic National Stockpile.

On Monday, President Trump sent a tweet concerning Pennsylvania and Governor Wolf's stay-at-home order: "The great people of Pennsylvania want their freedom now, and they are fully aware of what that entails."



In a press conference, Governor Wolf fired back after several counties declared themselves in open rebellion against his restrictions on businesses and movement, saying local officials who pronounce themselves open for business will pay a steep price.
"To those politicians who decide to cave in to this coronavirus, they need to understand the consequences of their cowardly act," said Wolf, threatening to withhold state and federal funding to counties "that put us all at risk by operating illegally."

Wolf also warned businesses that choose to "follow the whims of local politicians and ignore the law" by reopening in defiance of the shutdown that they risk businesses licenses, certificates of occupancy and other required governmental approvals to operate.

-----
The Associated Press contributed to this report.

