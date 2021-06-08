Primary day 2021 in New Jersey | Track your ballot or find your polling place

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, visit NJ Voter Information Portal.
Governor Phil Murphy is up for re-election, but running unopposed for the Democratic nomination.
Four Republicans are vying for their party's nomination for governor.
In-person polling locations will be open across the state for the June 8 Primary. Find out where your polling location is at https://t.co/zLQu7OpWnb #NJVotes pic.twitter.com/wDwrcPVzbU— New Jersey Division of Elections (@NJ_Votes) June 4, 2021
All 120 seats in the state Legislature are also on the ballot, as well as local races.
Voters can vote in person on a traditional machine.
In addition, completed absentee ballots have to be returned or postmarked by Tuesday.
Both the primary and general election were mostly mail-in last year because of the pandemic.
You can find your polling place here or track your ballot here.