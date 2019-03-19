Sen. Williams to challenge Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- State Senator Anthony Hardy Williams has announced he's, once again, challenging Mayor Jim Kenney in the Democratic primary.The announcement sets up a rematch of the 2015 race, when Williams finished second to Kenney.In a statement, the Kenney campaign says the mayor continues to focus on plans addressing the city's biggest challenges, including the epidemic of gun violence.Former City Controller Alan Butkovitz will also challenge Kenney in the May 21st primary.