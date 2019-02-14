U.S. & WORLD

Senate passes border security plan

Senate passes border security plan: as seen on Action News at 4 p.m., February 14, 2019 (Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON --
The Senate has passed a bipartisan border security plan that would finance 55 additional miles of fencing along the U.S.-Mexico border, significantly less than President Donald Trump wanted.

The vote came shortly after the White House announced he'll sign the measure - and immediately announce he'll use emergency powers to build additional miles without approval from Congress.

The 83-16 Senate vote advances the measure to the House for a vote Thursday night that would send it to Trump for his signature in time to avert another partial government shutdown this weekend.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has previously said he opposes the use of emergency powers, said he will support Trump's decision to use them.

The border security plan is part of a broader $333 billion spending bill.
