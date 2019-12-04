Politics

Should there be term limits on Philadelphia City Council?

By Niki Hawkins
Matt O'Donnell and the panel take a hard look at the latest with the Philadelphia City Council.

Should there be term limits on City Council members and Comcast Executive David Cohen states that Philadelphia is one of the most anti-business governments in America.

Delaware Senator Chris Coons might get a progressive challenger in the upcoming elections.


Segment 2: Delaware Senator Chris Coons (D0 might get a progressive challenger in the upcoming elections.
Segment 3: The panel offers four stories that warrant more attention in this week's Stories of the Week.
The panel offer up four topics that warrant more attention.



This week's panel consists of Sharmain Matlock-Turner, Ajay Raju, Brian Tierney and Liz Preate Havey. Check out the first two episode of Ajay Raju's new webisode "Overheard at Tredici" featuring David L. Cohen and Mike Quick.

