Should there be term limits on Philadelphia City Council?

Overheard at Tredici

Matt O'Donnell and the panel take a hard look at the latest with the Philadelphia City Council.Should there be term limits on City Council members and Comcast Executive David Cohen states that Philadelphia is one of the most anti-business governments in America.Delaware Senator Chris Coons (D0 might get a progressive challenger in the upcoming elections.The panel offers four stories that warrant more attention in this week's Stories of the Week.This week's panel consists of Sharmain Matlock-Turner, Ajay Raju, Brian Tierney and Liz Preate Havey. Check out the first two episode of Ajay Raju's new webisode "Overheard at Tredici" featuring David L. Cohen and Mike Quick.Comcast exec David L. Cohen: WATCH NOW Former Eagle WR Mike Quick: WATCH NOW