Politics

President Trump responds to allegations of calling Meghan Markle 'nasty'

President Trump tweeted Sunday morning after facing criticism over his comments about the Duchess of Sussex.

The President tweeted, "I never called Meghan Markle nasty. Made up by the fake news media and they got caught cold!"



During a recent interview, a publication brought up comments Meghan Markle made about President Trump back in 2016.

When asked about Meghan Markle saying she would move to Canada if Trump got elected, Trump laughed, "A lot of people are moving here. So what can I say? No, I didn't know that she was nasty."

The White House says President Trump did end up saying nice things about the Duchess of Sussex in that same interview.

This all comes as President Trump visits the UK this week. He will attend a state banquet with Queen Elizabeth on Monday and visit Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsmeghan markletwitterpresident donald trump
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NB Route 1 bypass shut down following tractor trailer crash
2 teens killed after being ejected from car in Roosevelt Blvd crash
Tree slams into home after storm in Bucks County
SEPTA rail service suspended on Wilmington/Newark Line
2 injured in Kensington shooting
Sources: Philadelphia firefighter dies during triathlon at Jersey Shore
AccuWeather: On The Cool Side
Show More
Phanatic surprises life-long fan for 103rd birthday
Hiker rescued from off-limits trail in Jim Thorpe
Naked intruder on drugs armed with hammer terrorizes family
Sephora to close for inclusion workshops
17-year-old girl bitten by shark in Atlantic Beach, officials say
More TOP STORIES News