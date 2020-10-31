2020 presidential election

The last F&M poll is in - what does it mean for Pa. and the rest of the country?

By
6abc Studios (WPVI) -- The final Franklin and Marshall poll is out, so what does it show?
Who's in position to bring home pivotal Pennsylvania, Trump or Biden?

Please join me and the Director of the Franklin and Marshall Poll, Terry Madonna for our final conversation about the election.
Terry has a lot to say about the race, what the poll found, what Pennsylvania voters are thinking about and why NOTHING is a sure thing.

And in case you missed it, check out our conversation last week in which we ran down why Pa's results will be slow coming in, and the early count may be quite misleading!

