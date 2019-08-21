Politics

Fallout from the Philadelphia Standoff; 6 Officers Shot

By Niki Hawkins
The Philadelphia Standoff with 6 officers shot, D.A. Larry Krasner takes criticism, gun control, reforming charters and the latest report on opioid abuse in Delaware.
Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf tackles gun violence and schools in his latest reform program.



This week's guest includes George Burrell, Larry Platt, Alison Young and Brian Tierney, joining host Host Matt O'Donnell .
Four stories that warrants more attention from each panelist.

Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV.
