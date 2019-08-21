This week's guest includes George Burrell, Larry Platt, Alison Young and Brian Tierney, joining host Host Matt O'Donnell .
Fallout from the Philadelphia Standoff; 6 Officers Shot
The Philadelphia Standoff with 6 officers shot, D.A. Larry Krasner takes criticism, gun control, reforming charters and the latest report on opioid abuse in Delaware.
politics police shooting inside story
