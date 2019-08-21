Fallout from the Philadelphia Standoff; 6 Officers Shot

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5479034" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf tackles gun violence and schools in his latest reform program.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5483770" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Four stories that warrants more attention from each panelist.

The Philadelphia Standoff with 6 officers shot, D.A. Larry Krasner takes criticism, gun control, reforming charters and the latest report on opioid abuse in Delaware.This week's guest includesand, joining host