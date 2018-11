EMBED >More News Videos Senator Tom Carper (D) and Brian Fitzpatrick (R) earned crucial victories on Tuesday.

EMBED >More News Videos A bipartisan plan to maintain the integrity of local elections and other stories that warrant more attention.

Host Matt O'Donnell and the Insiders discuss all the results for the 2018 Midterm elections for Pa, South Jersey, and Delaware.The Insiders share their thoughts on the "Blue Wave" that hit the Southeast Philly suburbs, women winning Congressional seats, the tight New Jersey races, and the effect of PA redistricting and President Donald Trump on the election outcomes.This week's panel consists of Donna Gentile O'Donnell, Brian Tierney, Nia Meeks, and Sam Katz. Catch the Inside Story, Sundays at 11:30 am.