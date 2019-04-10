Who is Eric Swalwell? What to know about the Democratic 2020 Presidential candidate



Born in a small town in Iowa

His dad was a police chief

Moved to Dublin, California as a small child

Graduated from Wells Middle School and Dublin High in 1999

Attended Campbell University on a soccer scholarship but later transferred

Graduated with bachelor's degree in Government and Politics from the University of Maryland, College Park

Earned his J.D. degree from the University of Maryland School of Law





Elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2012

Active member of House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees

Known for innovative use of social media to connect with constituents

Used Facebook Live to broadcast House Democrats' historic gun-violence sit-in

Called for new policies regarding cameras on the House floor

Frequent critic of President Trump





Democrat

Supports strong gun control

Calling for a national ban on assault weapons

Calling for universal background checks for all gun and ammunition purchases

Supports marriage equality

Wants to increase funding for education

Wants to decrease funding for defense

Pro-choice



East Bay Representative from California's 15th congressional district, Eric Swalwell, officially entered the 2020 race for the White House. The 38-year old, four-term congressman representing a large portion of Alameda County, grew up in Dublin, California.Here is a look at his life and career.Eric Swalwell is a fourth-term congressman who represents California's 15th congressional district, which is also the Bay Area district here he grew up.Swalwell got his start in the Alameda County prosecutor's office, serving for 7 years. He also served on the Dublin Heritage & Cultural Arts Commission from 2006 to 2008 and on the Dublin Planning Commission from 2008 to 2010. Swalwell took a leave of absence from City Council to run for Congress in the 15th Congressional district.Eric Swalwell is a millennial and once told the Bay Area News Group that he comesWhile he has relative youth on his side, Swalwell is entering the race late, and not particularly well known. His biggest priority is ending gun violence. His campaign slogan is "Be big. Be bold. Do good."