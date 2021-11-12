food

Kellogg's limited-edition kit is for those who butter their Pop-Tarts

The kits will be available starting on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at Noon ET for $25.
By Brock Koller
PHILADELPHIA -- Someone call BTS, because this story is all about butter.

Actually, it's all about butter and Pop-Tarts. Yes, it's a thing.

Just check social media.

According to the Kellogg Company, the makers of the toaster pastries, over the past year there has been approximately one tweet every hour about butter on Pop-Tarts.

Kellogg's



This led the company to partner with Banner Butter, an Atlanta-based small-batch butter maker, to create the first-ever, limited-edition Pop-Tarts X Butter Kit.

"We're always churning up new butter flavors that deliver big on taste. When Pop-Tarts came to us asking if we'd partner with them to create the ultimate Pop-Tarts and butter pairings, we jumped at the chance," Andrew McBath, co-founder of Banner Butter, said in a press release.

Each kit features three classic Pop-Tart flavors - Frosted Strawberry; Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon; Frosted Chocolate Fudge - and six exclusive butter blends - Honey Habanero; Sea Salt; Strawberry, Chocolate; Cinnamon, Cardamon and Ginger; Balsamic Fig and Caramelized Onion.

Kellogg's



A guidebook is also included to help out the buttered Pop-Tart beginners.

The kits will be available at Bannerbutter.com/poptarts starting on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at Noon ET for $25.

Kellogg's



"It's thrilling to hear how passionate some Pop-Tarts fans are about topping our toaster pastries with butter - they're taking their Pop-Tarts love to a new level," said Sarah Reinecke, senior director of marketing, portable wholesome snacks at Kellogg Company.

Since this is a limited edition offering, Kellogg's says, if you miss out, you can still whip up your own pairings at home.

