Women dressed as nurses are stealing packages off porches, Washington state police say

KENNEWICK, Wa. -- Authorities in Washington state are looking for two women who have been seen on camera stealing packages off people's porches while dressed as health care workers.

Surveillance video shows the women wearing scrubs and what appears to be a lanyard with an identification badge. One of them was captured on camera wearing gloves as she took a package from the front porch of a home.

The Kennewick Police Department doesn't believe the women are real nurses or health care professionals.

"The nurses we are fortunate to know only give their time, lives, and take the vitals of their patients (not their property)," the department wrote on a Facebook post in the hopes of identifying the individuals.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washingtonporch piratepackage theftnursessurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Grandmother, cancer survivor beats extreme case of COVID-19
When will southeastern Pennsylvania enter 'yellow' phase?
COVID-19 death toll will jump in June, Trump administration models predict
NJ closes schools for rest of academic year
Lawsuit: Nursing homes lack oversight for COVID-19
Threat to humans is low as 'murder hornet' found in US: Expert says
Philly expands coronavirus testing criteria, launches #mindPHL
Show More
West Chester teacher battling cancer receives special award
Teens launch H.O.P.E. campaign to feed others during pandemic
Gov. Wolf continues push to get Pennsylvanians to vote by mail
J.Crew files for bankruptcy due to COVID-19 pandemic
AccuWeather: Cooler Air Moving In For An Extended Stay
More TOP STORIES News