Multiple businesses damaged in fire in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Several businesses were badly damaged in a fire in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood.
The fire broke out just after 3 a.m. at the Father and Son convenience store on the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue.
Fire crews had to cut through a metal gate to get to most of the flames.
The fire spread to neighboring businesses including a hair salon and a daycare center.
One person was taken to the hospital for an unknown condition.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
