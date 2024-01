Investigators say the suspect is wanted for firearms violations

Police trying to ID suspected shoplifter accused of hiding loaded gun at Port Richmond Walmart

Philadelphia Police are trying to identify the suspected shoplifter, who also allegedly left a loaded gun inside a Walmart.

Philadelphia Police are trying to identify the suspected shoplifter, who also allegedly left a loaded gun inside a Walmart.

Philadelphia Police are trying to identify the suspected shoplifter, who also allegedly left a loaded gun inside a Walmart.

Philadelphia Police are trying to identify the suspected shoplifter, who also allegedly left a loaded gun inside a Walmart.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are trying to identify a suspected shoplifter who also allegedly left a loaded gun inside a Port Richmond Walmart early Monday morning.

Surveillance video shows the suspect trying on boots, and then hiding a loaded gun behind items on a store shelf.

Investigators say the suspect is wanted for firearms violations.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker