1 dead, 1 injured in North Philadelphia rowhome fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials are investigating a deadly fire in North Philadelphia.

Firefighters responded to the 2400 block of North 17th Street around 4:30 a.m. Saturday to find smoke coming from a three-story rowhome.

Crews were able to place the fire under control in about 17 minutes.

The body of male was found on the third floor. A second person was taken to Temple University Hospital.

The fire department says they did not hear any smoke detectors.

Philadelphia residents can call 3-1-1 to receive a free smoke alarm installation. You can also submit a request to Philly 311 online.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.