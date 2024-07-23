16-year-old dead after shooting in the Oxford Circle section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 16-year-old boy is dead after he was shot multiple times on Tuesday afternoon in the Oxford Circle section of Philadelphia.

The shooting happened just after 4 p.m. in the 1200 block of Van Kirk Street.

He was shot four times in his upper torso. Police rushed him to the hospital but he was pronounced dead about a half-hour later.

No weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.

The teenager's name has not been released.

Anyone with information can call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

