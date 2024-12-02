2 arrested in illegal car meet up in Philadelphia's Somerton section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people are in custody after police broke up an illegal car meetup in Philadelphia's Somerton section.

It happened near Sandmeyer Lane and Red Lion Road just before 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators say they were tipped off by social media, as some of the people involved in the stunt show were live-streaming it on TikTok.

When officers arrived, they found cars doing donuts and racing down the street.

Police say they are stepping up efforts to crack down on these kinds of incidents.

Authorities say many of the cars got away, including one that sped across to New Jersey.

Some people were also given tickets.

No one was hurt.