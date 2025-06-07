2 dead in separate overnight shootings in Philadelphia: police

Both shootings are under investigation with the Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are investigating two homicides that occurred early Saturday morning.

The first shooting happened just around 5:30 a.m. in the Olney section of the city.

Police say a man was shot in the rear alley way of a building located on the 5000 block of North Franklin Street.

He was shot once in the head and pronounced at the scene.

Just minutes later, police heard gunshots near the 1300 block of West Roosevelt Boulevard in the Hunting Park section of the city.

There, police discovered a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died a short time later.

Police say they recovered two guns at the scene and at least 11 shots were fired.

