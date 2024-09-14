2 dead after man suffering from gunshot wound crashes on I-95 in Delaware County

RIDLEY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two people are dead after a man suffering from a gunshot wound crashed his car in Delaware County.

It happened on Interstate 95 North in Ridley Township just after 10 p.m. Friday.

According to state police, a man suffering from a gunshot wound was driving on the shoulder of a ramp while merging from I-95 onto Interstate 476 North.

Authorities identified him as 29-year-old Clinton Martin of Lansdowne, Pennsylvania.

Investigators say Martin then struck a disabled motorist -- identified as 33-year-old Joshua Waltz of Odessa, Delaware -- on the side of the road.

Waltz was reportedly standing near the rear bumper of his own car when the crash happened.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. State police are still investigating this incident.

There is no word yet on the shooting that injured Martin or where it took place.