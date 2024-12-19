2 Delaware County residents charged with fraud connected to 2024 election

MEDIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- Two Delaware County residents now stand accused of fraud connected to the 2024 election.

Phillip Moss, 84, and Jennifer Hill, 38, are both facing charges.

Moss is accused of voting twice - once in person in Florida, and again by paper ballot in Pennsylvania.

There's a warrant now for his arrest.

Hill was arraigned this morning on dozens of charges.

Prosecutors say she led a months-long effort to fraudulently register voters, including people she knew were dead.

DA Jack Stollsteimer says she was employed as a canvasser, and did it to appear successful to her boss.