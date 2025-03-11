2 sentenced in connection with hit-and-run that killed bicyclist in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people were sentenced to prison after being convicted in a hit-and-run death of a bicyclist.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's office announced Tuesday that Ranisha Hackley was convicted of being the driver who killed William Lindsay in the crash along Ridge Avenue.

Hackley then drove away from the scene and tried to cover up the crime.

Lindsay was 32 years old and an avid cyclist.

William Lindsay III loved few things more than riding his bicycle. He was an avid cyclist who also believed in safety.

Investigators say surveillance video led them to the white Chevy Camaro she was driving, which they located in a car repair shop.

Hakeem Brown, the owner of that vehicle and Hackley's boyfriend, was convicted of tampering with evidence.

Investigators say Hackley was on the phone with Brown at the time of the crash.

Hackley was sentenced to 7.5 to 15 years in prison, while Brown was sentenced to one to two years.