2 sought after loss prevention officer stabbed in Wyncote, Montgomery County

WYNCOTE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Cheltenham Township Police Department is trying to identify two people after a stabbing Friday evening in the Wyncote section of the township.

Around 6:30 p.m., police were called to the Five Below on the 2400 block of West Cheltenham Avenue after a loss prevention officer was stabbed.

Police say the suspect entered the store earlier in the day and attempted to commit a theft, but he was stopped by security and left.

The suspect returned later, armed with a knife, and stabbed a security guard multiple times, according to authorities.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but police say he is expected to survive.

The suspect fled on foot with a woman towards Philadelphia. In addition to the suspect, police are seeking the identity of the woman as a potential witness.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cheltenham police at 215-885-1600 extension 499 or email them at PoliceTips@cheltenhampa.gov.