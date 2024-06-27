2 teens charged with assault after attack on boardwalk in North Wildwood, New Jersey

NORTH WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two teenagers have been charged after a brutal attack on the boardwalk in North Wildwood earlier this month.

The teens, a 17-year-old from Philadelphia and a 16-year-old from Ivyland, Pa., were charged as juveniles with aggravated assault.

Police thanked the public for the tips that helped investigators uncover the identity of the suspects.

The teens were taken into custody after turning themselves in at the North Wildwood Police Headquarters

The assault occurred on June 8 at 26th and Boardwalk.

Action News spoke with Kenneth Golembewski of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, who said his 22-year-old son was kicked in the face while on the ground after a verbal dispute turned physical.