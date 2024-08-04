The event spans over 14 blocks of North 2nd Street between Girard Avenue and Spring Garden Street.

2nd Street Festival in Northern Liberties draws in big crowds for tons of local vendors

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An event in the Northern Liberties section of the city drew in big crowds Sunday for a day of fun.

"Growing up walking these streets and now being able to sell my business on these streets means everything," said Brittany Jones, Owner of Beelinked Jewelry.

Business owners like Jones set up for the 14th Annual 2nd Street Festival. She, like many entrepreneurs, are thankful they can showcase their unique goods to a large crowd.

"Our business' motto is spreading happiness across the world one tie dye at a time, so any time we get to do that is pretty epic," said Eli Haynie, of Eli's Dyes.

The event spans over 14 blocks of North 2nd Street between Girard Avenue and Spring Garden Street.

The festival features close to 200 vendors. Many with a mission behind their merchandise.

"GOAT USA stands for greatest of all time based out of USA obviously. We pride ourselves in making people think they can be the greatest at anything you do. You can be the GOAT mom, GOAT dad, GOAT firefighter," said Joseph Castro Giovanni, a sales associate for GOAT USA.

The Northern Liberties Arts & Commerce Alliance is holding the festival. The event normally draws in a big crowd.

"Celebrating all the great vendors that are here, the food trucks, all the wonderful businesses. Philadelphia has so many wonderful businesses, and Northern Liberties is certainly a fabulous neighborhood, so we want to support them," said Sarah Rodowicz of Hoopla Marketing and PR.

The all day festival features close to 200 vendors, including 21 food trucks, over 100 shopping vendors, and 60 local artists.

There's also a full line-up of live music on two stages.

The festival is free to attend, and it's pay as you go. It goes on rain or shine.