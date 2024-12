3 injured after crash involving vehicle, pedestrians in Montgomery County

WHITPAIN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Three people were injured after a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrians in Whitpain Twp., Montgomery County.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Butler Pike and Skippack Pike.

The people who were injured have been taken to Abington Hospital for treatment.

There was no word on the severity of their injuries.

Police say the driver involved remained at the scene.

The circumstances of this crash remain under investigation.