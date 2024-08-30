3 people killed in multi-vehicle Hatboro, Pa. crash identified

HATBORO, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities have released the names of the three people killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Hatboro, Montgomery County.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23 in the area of County Line Road and Park Avenue.

According to police, 31-year-old Joseph Snavely of Southampton was driving a Chevy Camaro westbound on County Line Road when the vehicle crossed into the eastbound lanes.

That's when the Camaro struck a Nissan SUV, driven by 69-year-old Anne Swoyer of Hatboro.

A Hyundai, which was behind the Nissan, was also involved in the crash.

Snavely and Swoyer were pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in Snavely's Camaro, 31-year-old Gabrielle Sims of Southampton, died at the hospital.

Another passenger in the Camaro and the driver of the Hyundai were also taken to the hospital.

