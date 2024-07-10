3 shooting suspects arrested after police chase ends in Penn's Landing

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three suspects are in custody after gunfire led to a police chase across Philadelphia Tuesday night.

Police say the incident began around 8:30 p.m. when officers saw a man firing a gun from inside a white Dodge Charger on the 1800 block of Hart Lane.

Two other suspects were also inside the car at that time.

Officers noted that the vehicle was wanted for a separate shooting.

When the suspects fled from police, officers say they followed their vehicle to the River Rink at Penn's Landing.

The suspects then took off on foot, according to police.

Authorities say all three men were later apprehended and identified. Police have not yet released their identities.

A firearm was recovered from inside the car, investigators say.

In total, 20 shell casings were found at the scene on Hart Lane, and four vehicles were struck while the suspects fled.

There were no reported injuries after the shooting.

A witness also reportedly told police that one of the suspects threw a gun into the river before being captured.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the police.

