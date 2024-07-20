3 found shot in car at shopping center parking lot in Cheltenham Township, Pa.

CHELTENHAM TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Three women with shooting wounds were found in a car at a parking lot in Cheltenham Township in Montgomery County.

Police were called to the Moore Shopping Center at Cheltenham Avenue and Old York Road just before 1 a.m. on Saturday.

The three victims were rushed to Jefferson Einstein Hospital and are in stable condition.

Investigators are still trying to figure out if they were shot at that parking lot or elsewhere.

Cheltenham and Philadelphia police departments are both investigating the incident.

