3 wanted for stealing, crashing Edible Arrangements van in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for three people accused of stealing and crashing an Edible Arrangements van in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

It happened just before 10:30 a.m. on the 2200 block of North 22nd Street.

Authorities say the driver of a white Nissan got out of the wan to make a delivery when three men got into the car and fled the scene.

The van then crashed into a sidewalk on 6th and Cumberland streets just after 11 a.m., according to police.

Police say the suspects fled from the crash on foot.

No arrests have been made and officers have not provided any descriptions of the suspects.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the police.