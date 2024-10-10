4 arrested for attacking, robbing 83-year-old woman in Somers Point

SOMERS POINT, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Four people in South Jersey are now behind bars, accused of attacking and robbing an 83-year-old woman.

The violent purse snatching happened last Thursday outside of the Acme on New Road in Somers Point, New Jersey.

The suspects were identified as:

-60-year-old Maria DeSantis of Woodbine, N.J.

-23-year-old Charles Oglesby Jr. of Atlantic City, N.J.

-22-year-old Emily Labaco of Atlantic City, N.J.

-15-year-old boy from Egg Harbor Twp., New Jersey.

The 83-year-old victim had injuries to her face and upper body but has been released from the hospital.

