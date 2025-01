4 bridges in New Jersey now collecting tolls electronically

Four bridges in New Jersey are now collecting tolls electronically.

They are the bridge for the Delaware Water Gap and Interstate 80, the Easton-Phillipsburg bridge on Route 22, the I-78 bridge and the Trenton-Morrisville Route 1 Bridge.

Cash payments ended at 11 p.m. on Sunday.

The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission placed signs near each bridge alerting drivers to the change.