4 Philadelphia men arrested in 'Operation Beef Bandit' in connection to organized cargo theft ring

CRANBURY TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Four men from Philadelphia have been arrested in New Jersey in connection to what police are calling an organized cargo theft ring.

Shaun Coleman, 23, Salahudin Reddy, 37, Hanif Tucker, 31, and Rashan Clark-Reddy, 26 -- all of Philadelphia - have been charged with numerous crimes, according to New Jersey State Police.

Police say for the last two months, criminal investigators have been conducting "Operation Beef Bandit," targeting an organized criminal crew they say is responsible for a series of nine burglaries at service areas along the New Jersey Turnpike.

The crew is accused of breaking into parked, and often occupied, trailers and stealing "high-value goods" such as meat, alcohol and seafood.

Police say they believe the crew is also responsible for stealing "millions of dollars" in goods in similar thefts in the tri-state area over the past three years.

On Friday, police say they say they saw two suspect vehicles enter the Molly Pitcher Service Area on the New Jersey Turnpike around 1:25 a.m., where four people were seen breaking into a parked occupied tractor-trailer and stealing boxes of meat.

Police say troopers then quickly moved in on the group of bandits, where they were able to immediately take Tucker into custody. Coleman allegedly tried to run away but was also quickly taken into custody by police.

The two other suspects, who police have identified as Reddy and Clark-Reddy, allegedly tried to take off in a stolen vehicle and "intentionally" rammed an occupied unmarked police car in an apparent attempt to evade capture.

After a brief pursuit, both men were also taken into custody. However, police say two other marked troop cars were also damaged during the event.

Three troopers sustained minor injuries during the arrests, with one requiring treatment at a nearby hospital before being released.

All four men are being held at the Middlesex County Jail pending a bail detention hearing.

The men are facing numerous charges, including receiving stolen property, possession of burglar tools, conspiracy to commit cargo theft and criminal mischief.

Action News is working to see if these men are also possibly connected to a series of cargo theft in the Philadelphia area.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information about the cargo thefts, or similar car thefts, to contact New Jersey State Police at (732) 522-4295, extension 3226. They emphasize that anonymous tips are welcome.

