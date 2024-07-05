4 suspects sought after attempted purse robbery turns violent in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for four people accused in a violent robbery.

New surveillance images were released Friday of the June 23 incident on North Broad Street in North Philadelphia.

The suspects include four males and two females.

Police say the two female suspects tried stealing another woman's purse.

When her friend intervened, all four suspects assaulted that friend.

Police also say three of the suspects were also involved in an assault earlier that same day in the 1500 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

