49th annual Odunde Festival brings African culture to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A full day of culture, celebration, and fun took over several streets in Philadelphia on Sunday!

The Odunde Festival shut down a stretch of city streets for thousands of people to enjoy.

The celebration is known as the nation's largest African American street festival.

"We've been participating in Odunde for many years, we love Odunde," said Angela Sadio Watson of West Philadelphia.

From the food to the music, Philadelphians embraced African American culture.

"It's a huge honor for our ancestors, a huge honor for our community, and for Philadelphia it's even bigger," explained Marie Conyers of West Philadelphia.

The festival was full of life and unity.

"Remembering our African culture, our heritage, so it's an honor," Watson said. "We want everybody to have that peace and unity."

Many vendors set up over several blocks offering food, clothing, accessories, and much more. One vendor originally from West Africa travels here every year for the event.

The energy was contagious throughout the entire festival. People were dancing as long as the music was playing.

"It's a beautiful experience, as you see, we see all different races and religions," said Nadirah Powell of South Philadelphia.

This was the 49th year of the Odunde Festival in Philadelphia. Everyone is already looking forward to celebrating the 50th event next year.