TSA preparing for record numbers of travelers over 4th of July holiday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- People filed through the security checkpoint at Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday morning.

Officials are expecting record-high numbers as the Fourth of July approaches.

"TSA is prepared for the highest traveler volumes that our agency has ever seen," said Christine Assili with TSA.

And they want passengers to come prepared.

TSA officials stressed that firearms are not permitted through security checkpoints and must be properly stowed in checked baggage.

They also showed items confiscated within an hour at PHL.

In the bin were plenty of liquids in containers larger than three ounces -- also a tiny golf club and several pocket knives.

"Something like this can travel," said Lisa Farbstein with TSA public affairs as she held up a small knife. "The proper way to do it is put it in your checked bag."

As airports brace for the crush of people, severe weather is always a threat to the schedule.

"It would appear there were too many planes in the air here around Philadelphia, so our flight got delayed about an hour and a half and a lot of people missed their connections," said Dawn Plummer, who was trying to get home to Phoenix, Arizona Thursday morning.

Severe weather caused delays and cancellations on Wednesday night.

"Probably the biggest challenge we had last night was flights diverting into here from other airports. We ended up with 10 flights being diverted into here from the New York airport. I could not get in," said Keith Brune, chief operating officer for the Philadelphia Department of Aviation.

Officials with American Airlines - the largest carrier in Philadelphia - say they're adding 550 flights over the next few days to make sure they can handle the holiday surge.

AAA is projecting nearly one million Philadelphia area residents will travel 50 miles or more over the 4th of July travel period, and nearly 810,000 of them will be traveling by car.

"We're going to Atlantic City," said Meghan Malpedo from Bethlehem.

The Malpedo family stopped for a break along the Atlantic City Expressway. They were on a mission to beat the traffic as they started their getaway.

"We decided to go on a Thursday for the fact of the traffic not being too bad. And it hasn't been. It's been really nice," said Meghan Malpedo, of Bethlehem.

AAA says with many still taking advantage of remote work flexibility, this is expected to be one of the busiest 4th of July weeks ever.

Some of the worst days for drivers in major cities like Philadelphia are Wednesday, July 3, when everyone is leaving, and Sunday, July 7, when they return.