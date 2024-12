6abc launches partnership with Philly Gives

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 6abc has a new partnership with Philly Gives, a community-focused fund dedicated to supporting local nonprofits through end-of-year giving.

In it's inaugural debut they're spotlighting nin organizations, doing the work to improve the lives of those in the most under-resourced corners of the city.

Christie Ileto has a closer look at the work being done by Philly Gives.

For more information about the charities that that will benefit, visit PhillyGives.org.