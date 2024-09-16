8 homes, 5 vehicles hit by gunfire in South Philadelphia triple shooting

Dozens of shell casings were found at the scene of a triple shooting on Sunday night in South Philadelphia.

Dozens of shell casings were found at the scene of a triple shooting on Sunday night in South Philadelphia.

Dozens of shell casings were found at the scene of a triple shooting on Sunday night in South Philadelphia.

Dozens of shell casings were found at the scene of a triple shooting on Sunday night in South Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dozens of shell casings were found at the scene of a triple shooting on Sunday night in South Philadelphia.

It happened just after 9 p.m. in the 1700 block of Ringgold Street.

The three people who were shot include a 30-year-old man, a 37-year-old man and a 40-year-old man.

All three were hospitalized in stable condition.

The flying bullets also struck eight homes and five vehicles.

A total of 55 shell casings from three different caliber weapons were recovered.

Police are now searching for three suspects.

Anyone with information can call or text police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).