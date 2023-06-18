4 people, including toddler, injured in quadruple shooting in Philadelphia

Police say two women, a man, and a female toddler were shot.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after four people, including a toddler, were shot and wounded on Saturday night.

It happened just before 8 p.m. near 24th and Morris streets in the city's Point Breeze neighborhood.

Police say two women, a man, and a female toddler were shot.

All the victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital for evaluation, officials say.

There is no word yet on their conditions.

Police have also not released the identities of the victims.

It is unclear what led up to this shooting.

