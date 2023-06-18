  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

4 people, including toddler, injured in quadruple shooting in Philadelphia

Police say two women, a man, and a female toddler were shot.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Sunday, June 18, 2023 12:36AM
Action News On Demand
EMBED <>More Videos

Action News On Demand

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after four people, including a toddler, were shot and wounded on Saturday night.

It happened just before 8 p.m. near 24th and Morris streets in the city's Point Breeze neighborhood.

Police say two women, a man, and a female toddler were shot.

All the victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital for evaluation, officials say.

There is no word yet on their conditions.

Police have also not released the identities of the victims.

It is unclear what led up to this shooting.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW