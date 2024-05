80-year-old man in custody for shooting son in Roslyn, Pa.: Police

80-year-old man in custody for shooting son in Roslyn, Pa.: Police

80-year-old man in custody for shooting son in Roslyn, Pa.: Police

80-year-old man in custody for shooting son in Roslyn, Pa.: Police

80-year-old man in custody for shooting son in Roslyn, Pa.: Police

ROSLYN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An 80-year-old man is in police custody for allegedly shooting his 40-year-old son during a domestic incident.

It happened Friday morning on the 2500 block of Pershing Avenue in the Roslyn area of Abington Township.

Authorities say the shooting happened just before 9 a.m.

The names of those involved have not been released. There was no word on a motive.

The victim has non-life-threatening injuries.